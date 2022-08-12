The Naamans All-Stars of Wilmington finished just short of a berth in the Little League World Series on Friday, losing to Hollidaysburg, 7-3, in the Mid-Atlantic Regional final in Bristol, Conn.

Caleb Detrick hit a double, a home run, and had four RBIs to lead Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania champion from Blair County. Peter Hudson doubled and knocked in a run for the Wilmington team. Naamans had beaten Hollidaysburg, 5-4, on Tuesday.

Hollidaysburg advanced to Little League World Series, featuring 10 United States and 10 international teams. The games begin Wednesday in South Williamsport, Pa. The Pennsylvania team will open the United States bracket at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Southwest Regional champ at Lamade Stadium.