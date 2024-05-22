LiveUpdated 4 hours ago
Link copied
Multiple people shot in Chester linen company
Pinned
4 hours ago
Link copied
Multiple people shot in Chester
Chester Police officers are investigating a shooting at a linen company in the city in which multiple people were injured, according to law enforcement sources.
The shooting was reported at Delaware County Linen on W. 4th Street about 8:30 a.m., said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.
4 hours ago
Link copied
Delaware County Linen, site of shooting, a long-running Chester business
Delaware County Linen, the site of Wednesday’s reported shooting in Chester, is a linen-rental company that has been in business since 1988, according to the company’s website.
The company specializes in providing tablecloths, bed linens and other products to restaurants, country clubs, hotels and other business in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Northern Maryland.