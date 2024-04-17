Opening statements set in extortion trial for ex-labor leader John Dougherty and his nephew

Why is John Dougherty's third trial happening in Reading?

Unlike John Dougherty’s two earlier trials — both of which played out at the federal courthouse in Center City — his third will take place in Reading, starting with opening arguments there Wednesday, once jury selection in Philadelphia is done.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, who has presided over all of Dougherty’s recent legal matters, is normally stationed at the small federal courthouse in downtown Reading.