Johnny Doc extortion trial to resume today with longtime Local 98 electrician on the stand

John Dougherty and his nephew might have a witness problem

John Dougherty and Greg Fiocca will get their opportunity this week to put on any evidence they want the jury to hear before it begins its deliberations — that is, if they can get their potential witnesses to show up.

More than 25 people and organizations subpoenaed by the defense have filed motions in recent days asking the judge to excuse them from testifying or handing over documents sought by the defense.