Johnny Doc extortion trial to resume today with longtime Local 98 electrician on the stand
Federal trial of ex-Philly labor leader John Dougherty and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, could wrap up this week.
Former labor leader John Dougherty, widely known as “Johnny Doc,” is facing trial again, his third federal criminal trial.
This case centers on allegations that Dougherty threatened a contractor and his nephew Greg Fiocca assaulted a job site manager amid a dispute over Fiocca’s poor job performance and pay during the 2020 construction of the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia. Defense attorneys say the government has blown the altercation out of proportion.
Testimony in the trial, which is taking place in Reading, began last week. Prosecutors could wrap up presenting their evidence early this week.
Separate juries convicted Dougherty in a bribery case involving City Councilmember Bobby Henon and on charges that he and six others stole more than $600,000 from their union.
Here's everything you need to know about the third trial for the former Local 98 leader and day-by-day updates of the trial.
John Dougherty and his nephew might have a witness problem
John Dougherty and Greg Fiocca will get their opportunity this week to put on any evidence they want the jury to hear before it begins its deliberations — that is, if they can get their potential witnesses to show up.
More than 25 people and organizations subpoenaed by the defense have filed motions in recent days asking the judge to excuse them from testifying or handing over documents sought by the defense.
Testimony to resume today, trial could wrap up early this week
The extortion trial of former Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, will resume Monday morning in Reading, Pa.
Today, prosecutors will continue to question Fran Rothwein, a longtime Local 98 electrician and one of Fiocca’s foremen at the Live! Casino construction project.
Why is John Dougherty's third trial happening in Reading and not Philadelphia?
Unlike John Dougherty’s two earlier trials — both of which played out at the federal courthouse in Center City — his third will take place in Reading, starting with opening arguments there Wednesday, once jury selection in Philadelphia is done.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, who has presided over all of Dougherty’s recent legal matters, is normally stationed at the small federal courthouse in downtown Reading.
Who is Greg Fiocca?
Greg Fiocca, 31, is John Dougherty’s nephew and a former member of Local 98 who grew up in in Pennsport in the house next door to his uncle.
But despite Fiocca’s troubled work history, including altercations with former supervisors, Dougherty appointed him in 2020 to the plum posting as Local 98′s steward on Live! Casino’s project.
Who is Johnny Doc?
John Dougherty, widely known as “Johnny Doc,” was once considered the most powerful union leader in the state, transforming Local 98 in his three decades at its helm into a powerhouse in the arenas of politics and organized labor.
Under his oversight, union money and manpower helped elect governors, members of Congress, mayors, judges, and members of City Council, and his once sleepy electrician’s union became a force capable of extracting significant labor concessions from some of the largest companies in the region.
What to know about John Dougherty's third trial
For a third time in as many years, John Dougherty is facing a federal felony trial — this time on conspiracy and extortion charges.
The former labor leader and his nephew, Greg Fiocca, are accused of threatening a contractor and a job site manager amid a dispute over Fiocca’s poor job performance and pay. Prosecutors say that while working on construction of the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia in 2020, Fiocca assaulted his supervisor and that Dougherty later threatened the block the contractor’s ability to land future work in Philadelphia.