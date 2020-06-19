View all
9:30 AM - June 19, 2020
Latest
9:30 AM - June 19, 2020

Latest Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally to prevent violent protests

Donald Shaw looks at a sculpture in the John Hope Franklin reconciliation park in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, June 15, 2020, a few hundred yards and on the other side of what's historically the city's white-black dividing line, where President Donald Trump will rally Saturday, June 20. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Donald Shaw looks at a sculpture in the John Hope Franklin reconciliation park in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, June 15, 2020, a few hundred yards and on the other side of what's historically the city's white-black dividing line, where President Donald Trump will rally Saturday, June 20. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Tulsa has announced a curfew for Friday and Saturday nights, restricting people from a large area surrounding the arena where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally in months.

An executive order signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum, D, says the curfew, which begins at 10 p.m. and lifts at 6 a.m. both nights, is intended to quell potential overnight violence as thousands intend to pour into the city to protest the president’s visit.

It’s unclear whether the Trump supporters who have camped out for days to secure a prime spot to see the president on Saturday will be cleared out as well.

» READ MORE: Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally to prevent violent protests

— Washington Post

8:00 AM - June 19, 2020
8:00 AM - June 19, 2020

City services, departments, and some businesses closed in Philadelphia for Juneteenth

A marcher holds a sign as thousands walk past City Hall during a protest in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 6, 2020. City Hall and other city offices will be closed to the public Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
A marcher holds a sign as thousands walk past City Hall during a protest in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 6, 2020. City Hall and other city offices will be closed to the public Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

Thanks to the designation of Juneteenth as an official city holiday this year, all city offices and facilities will be closed in Philadelphia to the public today.

Other closures include:

  • Trash will not be collected on Friday. Residents who normally have collection on Friday will have their trash removed on Saturday.
  • All PennDot driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, have closed.
  • The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is closed.
  • PNC Bank, the largest bank in Pennsylvania, will close all its offices and branches early at 2 p.m.
  • Chase Bank will close all its branches early today at 1 p.m.
  • Montgomery County is closing all its offices.

— Rob Tornoe

7:30 AM - June 19, 2020
7:30 AM - June 19, 2020

Numerous protests and events planned in and around Philadelphia as part of Juneteenth

Blanche Stowe, front center, at a rally calling for the resignation of Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale after comments that he made about the Black Lives Matter movement, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, June 18, 2020.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Blanche Stowe, front center, at a rally calling for the resignation of Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale after comments that he made about the Black Lives Matter movement, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, June 18, 2020.

On what will be the 21st-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, there are several demonstrations and events planned Friday. They include:

— Rob Tornoe

7:00 AM - June 19, 2020
7:00 AM - June 19, 2020

When did Juneteenth start?

Rich Blye holds up a sign reminding those that Juneteenth, which commenorates the end of slavery in the United Sates is approaching. He wants the event placed on the Upper Darby calendar. Upper Darby Community Day of Healing was held June 10, 2020, with residents and community leaders joining together in a peaceful showing to mourn the tragic death of George Floyd and stand united against racism.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Rich Blye holds up a sign reminding those that Juneteenth, which commenorates the end of slavery in the United Sates is approaching. He wants the event placed on the Upper Darby calendar. Upper Darby Community Day of Healing was held June 10, 2020, with residents and community leaders joining together in a peaceful showing to mourn the tragic death of George Floyd and stand united against racism.

Juneteenth was first celebrated by newly emancipated black Texans 155 years ago.

President Abraham Lincoln freed black people in the South from bondage on Jan. 1, 1863, when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But enslaved Americans in Texas didn’t learn they were free until more than two years later after General Robert E. Lee surrendered and the union troops were finally strong enough to enforce the order that slavery in Texas had come to an end.

Union soldier Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas with his regiment, as the story goes, on June 13, but it took him six days to get to Galveston where the last of the enslaved were in bondage. When he told them they were free, parties erupted in the streets. (The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery across the U.S. didn’t come into effect until almost six months later in December 1865, almost three years after Lincoln’s proclamation.)

Since then, black Americans have marked June 19th — or Juneteenth — with picnics, parades, and fireworks displays. The celebration is also called Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, or Emancipation Day.

» READ MORE: What you need to know about Juneteenth and why we should all celebrate | Elizabeth Wellington

— Elizabeth Wellington