Latest Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally to prevent violent protests
Tulsa has announced a curfew for Friday and Saturday nights, restricting people from a large area surrounding the arena where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally in months.
An executive order signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum, D, says the curfew, which begins at 10 p.m. and lifts at 6 a.m. both nights, is intended to quell potential overnight violence as thousands intend to pour into the city to protest the president’s visit.
It’s unclear whether the Trump supporters who have camped out for days to secure a prime spot to see the president on Saturday will be cleared out as well.
— Washington Post
City services, departments, and some businesses closed in Philadelphia for Juneteenth
Thanks to the designation of Juneteenth as an official city holiday this year, all city offices and facilities will be closed in Philadelphia to the public today.
Other closures include:
- Trash will not be collected on Friday. Residents who normally have collection on Friday will have their trash removed on Saturday.
- All PennDot driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, have closed.
- The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is closed.
- PNC Bank, the largest bank in Pennsylvania, will close all its offices and branches early at 2 p.m.
- Chase Bank will close all its branches early today at 1 p.m.
- Montgomery County is closing all its offices.
— Rob Tornoe
Numerous protests and events planned in and around Philadelphia as part of Juneteenth
On what will be the 21st-straight day of protests in and around Philadelphia, there are several demonstrations and events planned Friday. They include:
- 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.: Everybody Eats Juneteenth Food Drive in West Philly and North Philly.
- 11 a.m.: Peaceful demonstration at Kerr Park in Downingtown.
- Noon: Black Lives Matter fashion protest scheduled to commence at the Liberty Bell and travel along a portion of the underground railroad.
- Noon: All Black Men Silent March from the intersection of 52nd Street and Girard Avenue to Malcolm X Park in West Philly. Organizers ask to respect their wishes that only black men participate in the march.
- Noon: Juneteenth prison protest at the Chester County courthouse in West Chester.
- 1 p.m.: Black Lives Matter student-oriented rally at Joey Green Field in Pine Hill, N.J.
- 3 p.m.: March for education and social justice organized by the Cherry Hill High School East African American Culture Club, which will begin in the parking lot of Whole Foods on Kings Highway and end at the Cherry Hill Public Library.
- 4 p.m.: Jawnteenth, a Juneteenth celebration of Black joy, freedom, and resistance, at Malcolm X Park in West Philly. Organizers say the celebration “is a Black only space.”
- 5 p.m.: Juneteenth festival and voter registration drive in East Fairmont Park, organized by the Do More Campaign.
- 5:30 p.m.: Demonstration against racial injustice in front of City Hall in Burlington City, N.J.
- 6 p.m.: Juneteenth celebration at Parkway Baptist Church in Willingboro.
- 7:30 p.m.: Juneteenth Prayer Vigil for Racial Justice in Levittown.
— Rob Tornoe
When did Juneteenth start?
Juneteenth was first celebrated by newly emancipated black Texans 155 years ago.
President Abraham Lincoln freed black people in the South from bondage on Jan. 1, 1863, when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But enslaved Americans in Texas didn’t learn they were free until more than two years later after General Robert E. Lee surrendered and the union troops were finally strong enough to enforce the order that slavery in Texas had come to an end.
Union soldier Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas with his regiment, as the story goes, on June 13, but it took him six days to get to Galveston where the last of the enslaved were in bondage. When he told them they were free, parties erupted in the streets. (The 13th Amendment abolishing slavery across the U.S. didn’t come into effect until almost six months later in December 1865, almost three years after Lincoln’s proclamation.)
Since then, black Americans have marked June 19th — or Juneteenth — with picnics, parades, and fireworks displays. The celebration is also called Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, or Emancipation Day.
— Elizabeth Wellington