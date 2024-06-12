Hundreds of food workers protest at Aramark's Center City headquarters during rush hour
Unite Here Local 274 is pushing for pay increases and health benefits for its members. The union has held other recent strikes and pickets.
Members of Unite Here Local 274, which represents Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park, are picketing the company at its headquarters in Center City.
The union says its sports complex food service workers earn substantially less than food service workers in other major cities, and fewer than 20 employees there have year-round health insurance. It is pushing for pay increases and health benefits for its members.
Union members have held strikes and pickets against the company in recent months, including at the Wells Fargo Center during Sixers games in March.
Photos: Aramark workers protest outside company headquarters
Police block traffic on Market Street amid demonstration
Philadelphia police have blocked traffic from entering Market Street from 23rd Street to Schuylkill Avenue amid Wednesday's picket.
Demonstrators largely remained on the sidewalk and road near Aramark's headquarters at 24th and Market Streets.
200 demonstrators gather near Aramark headquarters in Center City
Roughly 200 demonstrators gathered near the Aramark headquarters at 24th and Market in Center City to picket the company Wednesday afternoon.
Picketers came from cities including Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., to attend the demonstration. Participants marched in the area chanting and holding signs that read "Aramark unfair. Equal treatment now!"
Union workers have held other strikes and pickets against Aramark in recent months
Aramark workers represented by Unite Here Local 274 have picketed and held strikes over the company's treatment of employees in recent months.
In March, for example, food service workers at the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park held a picket outside the Wells Fargo Center demanding a standard minimum wage and health benefits for the venues' hundreds of employees.
What the UNITE HERE Local 274 union wants
UNITE HERE Local 274 says it’s battling for family-sustaining pay increases and health benefits, seeking a standard minimum wage and health-care package for the hundreds of Aramark employees at the South Philadelphia sports venues — the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Many UNITE HERE members work at two or all three of the facilities, but the company has three different contracts with the workers’ union.
Aramark is headquartered in Philly
Aramark is headquartered in Philadelphia and employs roughly 8,000 workers in the region. But it staffs entertainment venues across the globe, with more than 260,000 employees in divisions that include food services and facilities management.
After taking a hit to profitability during the first two years of the pandemic, Aramark has rebounded and shown significant revenue growth. The company reported more than $18.8 billion in revenue, along with net income of $673 million, during the fiscal year that ended in September.
— Jeff Gammage