Latest Frank Rizzo statue removed, Kenney calls it ‘a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry, and police brutality’
In the predawn hours Wednesday, the city unceremoniously removed the controversial statue of former mayor, police commissioner, and conservative icon Frank Rizzo.
The city said that the statue is being placed in secure storage by the Department of Public Property, “until a plan is developed to donate, relocate, or otherwise dispose of it.” There is no timeline for this plan, but “if and when” it is developed, it “will be presented to the Philadelphia Art Commission for approval.”
Shortly before 5 a.m., Pennsylvania National Guard troops stood quietly behind metal barricades as TV cameras were lined up on the other side. The only people around were the homeless still sleeping next to the plaza where Rizzo once waved to his beloved city.
Mayor Jim Kenney has for the last three years pledged to move the Rizzo statue to another location. Since 2017, calls to remove the statue have intensified, kicked off by a national reckoning over monuments to Confederate figures. In the fall, his administration announced the statue would be moved sometime in 2021 in tandem with the reconstruction of Thomas Paine Plaza.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Kenney said that the plan to remove the statue along with the 2021 renovation of Thomas Paine Plaza was a mistake and that “we prioritized efficiency over full recognition of what this statue represented to Black Philadelphians and members of other marginalized communities.”
“The statue is a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry, and police brutality for members of the Black community, the LGBTQ community, and many others. The treatment of these communities under Mr. Rizzo’s leadership was among the worst periods in Philadelphia’s history. The battle for equal rights and justice is still being fought decades later, and our city is still working to erase that legacy. We now need to work for true equity for all Philadelphia residents, and toward healing our communities. The removal of this statue today is but a small step in that process,” Kenney said in the statement.
— Robert Moran
Philly police report 703 arrests since Saturday
The Philadelphia Police Department has made 703 arrests since widespread protests and looting erupted in the city on Saturday.
The department reported late Tuesday night on its Twitter account that the arrests include 11 for assaults on police, three for firearms violations, 192 for looting and burglary, six for theft, one for rioting, and one for vandalism.
The police also said there were 488 arrests for offenses such as curfew violations and failing to disperse, and one arrest for “propulsion of missile.”
— Bob Moran
Tensions eased Tuesday in Philly after days of chaos
The city on Tuesday was a political battleground in the presidential campaign, while more than a thousand demonstrators gathered, marched, and danced peacefully in Philadelphia for several hours to protest the killing of George Floyd.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a televised speech to the nation at City Hall in the morning, then won the postponed Pennsylvania primary later in the evening.
In a stark contrast to the chaos of the previous three days, protesters chanted and sang and even dribbled basketballs around City Hall, in Old City, in West Philadelphia, and near a police station in Fishtown, where an ad hoc group armed with baseball bats had appeared the day before. Some protesters and police shook hands and knelt together.
Protests on the Main Line, in Cherry Hill, and at the Shore also were peaceful, as was a march on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. At least one person was arrested late Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia, and police reported 703 arrests since widespread protests and looting erupted in the city on Saturday.
— Anthony R. Wood, Erin McCarthy and Aubrey Whelan
Video shows officer tackle marcher during arrest in Center City
Among the arrests Tuesday was one that resulted from a confrontation between a bike officer and a woman at the protest, and ended with the officer tackling the woman.
The incident happened during a march past 10th and Market Streets late Tuesday afternoon. The woman tapped the officer’s bike with her right foot as they passed, according to video provided by a person at the march.
The officer responded by grabbing the woman’s hoodie and confronting her about touching his bike. She responded with profanity and the officer tackled her. Other police made a ring around the arrest with their bicycles.
Police did not respond to questions about what the woman was charged with, or the tackle the officer involved used to take her into custody. The officer was not identified
— Aubrey Whelan