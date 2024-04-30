11 students arrested at Princeton; protesters at Columbia take over school building; Penn encampment enters day six
Protests over the Israel-Hamas war have escalated at college campuses across the country. Over 900 people have been arrested.
11 students were arrested at Princeton University Monday night after briefly occupying a building that houses its graduate school.
At Columbia University, students took over a building, barricaded the entrances and displayed a Palestinian flag out of a window.
A tent encampment at the University of Pennsylvania is entering its sixth day, ignoring orders from school administrators to disband.
11 students arrested at Princeton
At Princeton University, 13 people were arrested Monday night including 11 students, after briefly occupying Clio Hall, a building that houses its graduate school.
The protesters received summons for trespassing and have been barred from campus, President Christopher Eisgruber said in a statement.
Protesters take over Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall
Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.
Video footage showed protesters on Columbia’s Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus. Posts on an Instagram page for protest organizers shortly after midnight urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall. A “Free Palestine” banner hung from a window.
Dozens of protesters arrested in Texas, Utah, and Virginia
Dozens of people were arrested Monday during protests at universities in Texas, Utah, and Virginia, while Columbia said hours before the takeover of Hamilton Hall that it had started suspending students.
Police moved to clear an encampment at Yale University in Connecticut on Tuesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of arrests.
Penn encampment enters sixth day
At the University of Pennsylvania, where the encampment is in day six, interim president J. Larry Jameson through a statement has ordered the protesters to disband the encampment, but they have not complied. The university also has said that the students and staff must provide their IDs, which organizers at the encampment have said they will refuse to do.
On Monday, signs were posted around the encampment area, warning protesters they are trespassing on school grounds. There were 30 tents and about 60 protesters there Monday.