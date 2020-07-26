More than two dozen Long Beach Island lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party, and they’re now off the job and isolated at home.
Harvey Cedars borough posted on its website that 17 of its lifeguards contracted the virus after attending a party in Surf City. Another dozen lifeguards who patrol Surf City beaches also tested positive, the LBI health department director told WHYY Friday.
The lifeguards, who quarantined from the time it was indicated that they needed to be tested, will not be eligible to return to work until they are cleared by the health department.
The beach patrol in Harvey Cedars has more than 70 lifeguards, so the beaches there will remain fully staffed.
Surf City officials said on their website the beaches will remain protected from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., though “adjustments may be made from day to day to ensure the safety of all patrons and guards.”