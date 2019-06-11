Consumers concerned about reports of trash in the oceans and micro-plastics in drinking water are also pressuring companies to change, said Graham Forbes, global project leader on plastics for Greenpeace. But environmentalists argue that companies need to make shift away from plastic completely to have a meaningful impact on the environment. While Greenpeace has said it “welcomes the aims” of Loop, it said many of the participating suppliers are also “expanding production of single-use plastic and looking to grow.”