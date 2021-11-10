A security guard at Christmas Village in Love Park has been charged with murder in the death of a man police say he shot during an argument on Tuesday night.

Gregory Thomas, Sr., 43, of the 2600 block of Wilder Street, has been charged with murder and related offenses in the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old victim, whose name police had not released as of Wednesday afternoon.

After the shooting at 8:40 p.m. in the Center City park near the intersection of 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Thomas drove home, police said. Asupervisor from his workplace later went to his home and took him to police headquarters at 8th and Race Streets, police said.

Police officers responding to a report of the shooting found the victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and took him to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Thomas argued with the victim, then went to his Jeep, retrieved a handgun, and shot him multiple times.

The slaying in the heart of the Center City business and shopping district, drew quick response from police officers who were working a construction detail nearby.

The speed of the arrest in the case stood in contrast to the department’s overall record of solving fatal shootings. Police have made arrests in less than 30 percent of the homicides so far this year, which is on track to be the deadliest 12-month span in city history.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 473 homicides, up 11 percent from the same time last year. Last year, there were 499 slayings in the city, one fewer than the city’s all-time record of 500 in 1990.