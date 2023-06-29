Tacony businesses squeezed by I-95 collapse are now eligible for low-interest emergency federal loans

Restaurants and shops that lost income as a result of this month’s I-95 bridge collapse are eligible for low-interest loans of up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday.

The agency issued a disaster declaration for the commercial corridors alongside the damaged section of highway based on losses the Pennsylvanian Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) documented in a survey of businesses, officials said.

Early on the Sunday morning of June 11, a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed while negotiating a sharp turn on the Cottman Avenue exit ramp underneath the I-95 overpass. It ignited a hot fire that weakened the steel support girders of the pavement decks. The northbound lanes collapsed, and the southbound lanes were also closed and later demolished because of damage.

Nearby businesses along State Road that rely on traffic to bring customers, such as Curran’s Irish Inn and Sharkeys Grill & Ale House, were mostly empty as local detour routes for southbound I-95 clogged local streets with traffic, with changes to patterns and road closures.

A temporary bridge reopened June 23, but ramps are not available at Exit 30 and the businesses are still affected by traffic on detour routes, though some owners said this week that they were doing better.

After the ceremony opening the temporary span that day, Shapiro, his staff and other participants stopped by Curran’s, where the governor reportedly sampled Cajun chicken wings, and Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, a popular barbecue joint.

“My administration led an all-hands-on-deck response to get the highway reopened as quickly as possible so customers can return – but I know we need to do more to make those small businesses whole,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We’ll continue to cut through the red tape and provide all the support Philadelphia needs as we work to rebuild and recover.””

Shapiro requested the assistance in a Wednesday letter to the SBA certifying “at least five small businesses in the disaster area suffered substantial economic injury” and need financial assistance “not otherwise available on reasonable terms.”

That will allow owners of the concerns to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans with interest rates of 4% or less.