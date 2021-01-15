Federal prosecutors in Harrisburg announced Friday they had found “insufficient evidence” of a crime in an election investigation that President Donald Trump and his allies had repeatedly touted as a sign of vote-rigging in Pennsylvania.
The case, involving nine military ballots found discarded in a Luzerne County dumpster, was unusual from the start. Breaking with traditional Justice Department norms that prohibit discussion of most ongoing investigations — especially ones that could influence the outcome of elections — then-U.S. Attorney David J. Freed sent out a news release confirming the probe after Trump alluded to the matter on a Fox News Radio segment in September.
The president then repeatedly cited it during his first debate against President-elect Joe Biden to bolster his unfounded claims that widespread fraud would cost him the election.
In a since deleted tweet, a Trump campaign spokesperson pointed to the case, claiming publicly: “Democrats are trying to steal the election.”
In his announcement Friday, Freed’s successor, Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, said no criminal charges will be filed.
“The matter is closed,” he said in a statement.
Officials in Luzerne County had previously blamed the mistaken decision to throw out the nine ballots — seven of which were cast for Trump, the other two of which remained sealed — on an unidentified and poorly trained temporary employee who had been hired to help handle mail-in ballots.
The votes were retrieved from the trash and counted along with others in the Nov. 3 investigation. Still, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office referred the matter to federal prosecutors in an abundance of caution.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat and the state’s chief elections administrator, had previously described the matter as a “mistake” but noted that there was no suggestion of intentional wrongdoing, let alone widespread fraud.
The employee at the center of the investigation was subsequently fired.