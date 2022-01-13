The University of Pennsylvania has tapped a lawyer and academic who once led Stanford’s law school and now serves as the provost of the University of Virginia to replace Amy Gutmann, its longest serving president.

M. Elizabeth Magill, 56, who is in line to become Penn’s third consecutive female president, will begin her duties July 1, Penn announced Thursday. She was nominated by the board of trustees’ executive committee and will be voted on by the full board March 4.

A scholar of administrative and constitutional law, Magill will succeed Gutmann, 72, who after serving at Penn for nearly 18 years will likely become the next U.S. ambassador to Germany later this year. A political scientist with a deft and deliberate leadership style, the energetic Gutmann — who set fundraising records, made student financial aid a priority, and oversaw major construction projects including a nanotechnology center, the 24-acre Penn Park, and the $35 million Pennovation complex — leaves big shoes to fill.

» READ MORE: Amy Gutmann: Penn's long-serving president seeks to bridge the divide

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead the remarkable institution that is the University of Pennsylvania — and to succeed Dr. Amy Gutmann, who has been a visionary and innovative leader,” Magill said in a statement. “…I look forward to working with the faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to build on this inspiring legacy and shape Penn’s next great chapter.”

With its 12 schools and more than 23,000 full-time undergraduate, graduate and professional students and health system, Penn is Philadelphia’s largest private employer. And it’s one of the best resourced colleges in the nation, with an endowment that stood at more than $20 billion last June.

Scott Bok, chairman of Penn’s board of trustees, noted in a statement the challenge of running such a large and complicated system and said Magill was the perfect candidate for the job. He called her an “extraordinarily accomplished academic leader” who “has held senior leadership positions at two of the most highly regarded academic institutions in the country, each with a breadth of activities that parallels the broad scope of Penn.”

“She is a person that cares about others and has a long history of engaging with the communities in which her institutions have operated,” said Bok, an investment banker.

» READ MORE: Amy Gutmann faced questions over Penn's donations from China at hearing for ambassadorship

Penn did not release Magill’s salary. Gutmann was one of the highest-paid college presidents in the nation, earning more than $3 million annually.

Like Penn, the University of Virginia has a large health system and 12 schools in Charlottesville in addition to a college in Southwest Virginia. While Penn is private, UVA, with nearly 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students, is public and was ranked the fourth-best public national university by U.S. News and World Report.

Magill has served as executive vice president and provost there since July 2019, the first woman to hold the post that oversees all academics for the school. But that wasn’t her first time at UVA. She’s a graduate of the law school, having received her professional doctorate there, and she served as a law professor for 15 years, including a stint as vice dean.

Before becoming provost, Magill led Stanford’s law school for seven years. There, she oversaw a major hiring push, bringing in nearly 30% of the faculty, and created a law and policy lab that had students work on real-life policy challenges for clients. She also instituted a global perspective to the curriculum, sending students and faculty to China, Latin America, India and Europe for classes.

» READ MORE: Penn board vice chair Scott L. Bok will replace David Cohen as board chair

In a June 2018 article in the Stanford Daily, Magill opined on partisan division made worse by fake news.

“Facts matter to me a lot,” she told the publication. “As someone with training as a lawyer and as a student of legal systems, I think I have a particular perspective on the importance of testing and establishing facts and what happens when we go wrong with that.”

Magill also has held short-term positions at several other leading universities: She was a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, held a fellowship in law and public affairs at Princeton and worked as a visiting professor at Cambridge University.

Her first initial M stands for Mary — as a child, she was called “little Mary;” her mom was big Mary — but she goes by Liz.

She was raised in Fargo, N.D., where temperatures dip to 45 below and “you have to leave the car running when you go in to get a gallon of milk because otherwise your engine block will freeze.” One of six children, she grew up in a Catholic family with a childhood she has described as “charmed and magical,” her parents Republicans whose politics she would come to challenge. She got her bachelor’s in history from Yale where her heroes included historians of women’s history, the Western United States and “slavery in the new world.”

Before law school, she worked for four years as a senior legislative assistant for energy and natural resources for former U.S. Sen. Kent Conrad, a Democrat from North Dakota. After law school, she clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she credits with helping to shape her career.

“She modeled something really unique: a work ethic like I’d never seen before; a meticulous commitment to the craft of writing an opinion; seriousness combined with dry humor; an extraordinary partnership with Marty Ginsburg; an inexhaustible love of everything about the law; and more idiosyncrasies than I can count,” Magill said in a UVA publication following Ginsburg’s death.

Asked why she went to law school, she told a publication in 2009 that she came from a family of lawyers.

“I am sure I was influenced by the example of the many members of my family who are happily (mostly happily) in the law,” she said. “Our family gatherings are a little like law firm parties. Sad from one perspective, I suppose, but we’re happy with it.”

Magill is married to Leon Szeptycki, a law professor at the University of Virginia, and has two children.

This is a developing story.

News Researcher Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.