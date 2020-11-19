David L. Cohen, who has led the University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees for more than a decade, will step down as chair in July.
Taking his place will be board Vice Chair Scott L. Bok, an alumnus and investment banker who lives in New York City and has served on the board since 2005, the university announced Thursday.
The transition comes as the Ivy League university could be faced with launching a search for a new university president. The current contract for Amy Gutmann, who has served as Penn’s president since 2004, is set to expire in June 2022.
“At a time when our country and higher education are facing many unique challenges, it is critical to have someone with Scott’s depth of knowledge and commitment as the leader of our trustees,” Cohen said. “He will be a tremendous chair and will assume this important leadership position with the full and unanimous support of the board.”
Bok is chairman and chief executive officer of Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank. He became managing director there in 1997.
“Scott has an extensive understanding of the issues impacting the university, our faculty, staff, students and alumni,” Gutmann said. “He brings decades of expertise in the business and financial world to bear, the firsthand experience of being a triple Penn degree holder and a double Penn parent, and I know he will provide wise counsel to the trustees and university leadership.”
Bok got his first Penn degrees in 1981, a bachelor’s in political science and in economics from Wharton. He got a Penn law degree in 1984. His son, Elliot, graduated from Wharton in 2017 and his daughter, Jane, is a junior.
A native of Michigan, Bok also chairs the board of New York-based Prep for Prep, which helps prepare students of color for college and offers support while they are in college. He and wife, Roxanne Conisha Bok, a 1981 Penn alumna, established a professorship in the humanities and in 1996 created a visiting writers series fund.
During his time as a student at Penn, he served on The Daily Pennsylvanian, the student newspaper, and was editor of the law review at the law school.
Cohen, who has led the board since November 2009, will remain as a member, said Gutmann. Cohen, who is in his mid-60s, also last December stepped away from his operational roles at Comcast. He remains as senior executive vice president this year, but is scheduled to transition to senior adviser to the CEO in 2021.
Gutmann praised Cohen’s tenure.
“He has been absolutely tireless in his commitment to Penn, and the university is so much better because of his stewardship,” she said.