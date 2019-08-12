Philadelphia Police arrested a woman Sunday in connection with a machete attack on her 3-year-old daughter.
Officers found the toddler with slash wounds to the head, shoulder, and knee just before 8:30 p.m. in a house on the 5900 block of Mascher Street in Olney.
The girl was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and was listed in critical but stable condition late Sunday.
Her mother was taken into custody on aggravated-assault charges. Investigators did not identify her and declined to answer questions about a possible motive for the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.