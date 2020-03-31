Maddie, the 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who spent a record 250 days at the Berks County immigrant detention center, left the facility with her father on Tuesday afternoon, the family’s lawyer confirmed.
The two were on their way to reunite with Maddie’s mother in New Jersey on Tuesday night. It will be the first time the father, identified as “Mr. H.” in court, will meet his newborn son.
They walked free a day after a federal judge in Washington ruled that amid the pandemic, the same standards that apply to migrant children should apply to their parents — that is, release from custody to family members whenever possible.
Maddie has spent more time inside than any child currently held in the country’s three family detention centers. On Tuesday evening, she was enjoying a pineapple pizza at the office of one of her lawyers, Bridget Cambria of ALDEA – The People’s Justice Center. The girl had long dreamed of a hot pineapple pizza while at Berks.
The government and a federal court said in January that Maddie could leave to go to her mother in New Jersey at any time, but her father would not be released. The family maintained that sending Maddie away from her father would be merely another form of family separation, and impose more trauma on a child who was already suffering.
The father and daughter were detained last spring after entering the United States near Tecate, Calif., and approaching a Border Patrol officer to ask for asylum.
This is a developing story and will be updated.