If Monday’s World Series National Anthem singer announcement had you asking Who is she? you’re not alone.

Despite unfounded rumors that Berks County native Taylor Swift, would perform at Game 3, instead, we’re getting pop singer Madison Watkins.

The announcement prompted Phillies fans (and also Swifties) to take to Twitter to complain, most of them unfamiliar with Watkins’ career.

Here’s what you need to know about Watkins.

Who is Madison Watkins?

Watkins, 25, is a singer who appeared on the 2016 season of America’s Got Talent and later, the 2021 season of American Idol, where she made it into the top 12.

Lionel Richie, a judge on American Idol, told Watkins, “you have this enormous voice that brings us to the forefront of what stardom is all about.” Fellow judge Katy Perry said she has “full package stardom.”

She’s originally from Arkansas and has released two EPs and several singles. In May, she threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Angels game.

According to the MLB, she has opened for artists including Elle King, Gwen Stefani, and Jason Derulo. Watkins, who has long tight spiral curls, says she is also a hair model. On social media, she has endorsed hair care products for brands including Aussie and Batiste.

What songs is Madison Watkins known for?

On Spotify, Watkins’ most streamed songs include “Someday,” which came out last year and has 2.7 million streams. Her new EP, “Electric,” dropped last Wednesday and features the single, “Prove It.”