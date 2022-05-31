A Coatesville man killed his girlfriend, who was pregnant with their unborn child, and shot another woman to death during a domestic dispute Sunday, prosecutors in Chester County said Tuesday.

Mamadou Kallie, 23, has been charged with murder, murder of an unborn child, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses. He remained in custody, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan said the “senseless and tragic murders of two women and an unborn child should outrage everyone.”

“Domestic violence continues to plague our communities and our homes and its ripple effect has life-altering consequences for too many people,” she said.

Officers in Coatesville were called to a home on Mount Pleasant Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of an argument, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Kallie’s arrest. There, the officers found Kallie, who appeared agitated, and a friend, Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, who told the officers that everything was fine, the document said.

About a half-hour later, officers from nearby Valley Township were notified of a shooting on Glencrest Road, according to the affidavit.

When they arrived, they found Rodriguez-Diaz shot multiple times, and rushed her to Paoli Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the affidavit said. Kallie’s girlfriend, Kimberly Ortiz Zayas, was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez-Diaz’s 22-month-old son was in the backseat of the vehicle, unharmed.

During Ortiz Zayas’ autopsy, a coroner determined she was five months pregnant, according to prosecutors.

The Coatesville police officer who initially responded to the argument between Kallie and Rodriguez-Diaz arrived to assist in the shooting investigation, and noticed that the vehicle involved was the one he had seen Rodriguez-Diaz get into earlier that evening, the affidavit said. He also found a baseball cap at the scene that Kallie had been wearing when he was stopped earlier, according to the affidavit.

While investigators were at the murder scene, they received a call about a carjacking in East Bradford Township.

There, they discovered Eduardo Alpizar-Ortiz, who said Kallie had approached him at his home and demanded he give him a ride, the affidavit said. Alpizar-Ortiz told detectives that Kallie, whom he has known since the sixth grade, told him he had killed a woman he was dating, and that he knew she was pregnant.

After driving Kallie around for a few minutes, Alpizar-Ortiz told investigators Kallie forced him out of the car and threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit.

Officers searching for the vehicle found Kallie driving the car and chased him briefly before disabling the car with spike strips, the affidavit said. As Kallie got out of the car, he pointed a Taurus handgun at his neck, but was taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff with police.