A 50-year-old man was killed after being shot early Wednesday in West Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting occurred about 1:40 a.m. on Yewdall Street, just south of Market Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the right side of his chest and was pronounced dead shortly afterward, police said.
Police on Wednesday also identified two homicide victims from shootings earlier this week. A 20-year-old man who was fatally wounded while outside on the 2800 block of C Street in Kensington about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday was identified as Hector Toro, who lived on the block. Toro, who was shot in the head and body, died about 40 minutes later at Temple University Hospital.
A 29-year-old man who was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of East Stafford Street in East Germantown was identified as Delfon Canin of nearby Price Street. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.