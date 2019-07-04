Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman and man whose bodies were pulled from the Delaware River south of the Spirit of Philadelphia early on the Fourth of July.
At about 5:45 a.m. authorities removed the body of a woman, about 30 years old, from the river near the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Blvd. and pronounced her dead, police said.
Nearby, authorities found a 5-year-old girl alone in a Nissan SUV. The girl said she was with her father, but no adult was present. She was sent to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution, while authorities began searching for her father.
Hours later, authorities pulled from the river the body of a man who police said was the husband of the woman found earlier in the morning and father of the girl in the SUV. The man was pronounced dead just before 10:45 a.m.
Police have not released names of the parents or child.