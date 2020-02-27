A man fatally shot during an ambush in the garage of a Manayunk home this week was identified Thursday by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 43-year-old I-Dean Fulton.
Police officials declined to give additional details about the case — which Chief Inspector Scott Small had described as “clearly an execution-type shooting” — offering only a brief description of the incident and no motive.
Officers responding to the 300 block of Dupont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday found Fulton in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai SUV inside the garage along with 30 fired cartridge casings.
Fulton was declared dead at 9:05 p.m., police said.
Small on Wednesday said investigators were searching for surveillance video and other evidence.
In December, Fulton’s son, named I Dean Fulton, 25, was found not guilty of murder after he was retried in a case that had been overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that a detective had searched Fulton’s cellphone without a warrant, according to court records.
In that incident, the younger Fulton had been accused of fatally shooting a man named Michael Toll during a botched drug deal in Kingsessing in 2010.
Fulton’s attorney during the retrial, Gerald McMahon, said in an interview Wednesday that “there was never any intimation” that his client’s father was connected to that incident or investigation.
The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the retrial because DA Larry Krasner, formerly a criminal defense attorney, represented the younger Fulton in 2013 as he appealed a separate shooting conviction. Fulton remains imprisoned for that conviction, according to court records.
McMahon said he had spoken to the elder Fulton as recently as a few weeks ago when turning over case files related to the homicide trial. McMahon said he did not know Fulton well, but that he was a boxing fan and had been planning to visit Las Vegas to watch an upcoming fight.