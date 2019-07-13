A fire early Saturday morning in a manhole at Fourth and Market Streets had left as many as 400 customers around Independence Mall in Philadelphia’s Old City section without power at its peak.
About 70 customers remained without power around noon, including Fox 29 News, the National Museum of American Jewish History, the Liberty Bell, and the Independence Mall Visitors Center. Power to Independence Hall had been restored, said Peco spokesperson Jennifer McFadden.
“We are in the process of bringing in generators for as many customers as we can cover,” McFadden said of the area, populated by a number of restaurants, bars, shops and hair salons. Peco does not have an estimated time for power to be restored to all customers, she said.
“We are working as quickly and safely as possible to reduce the number of outages,” she said.
A sign on the entrance to the Jewish Museum cited the power outage for its closure, saying the facility will reopen Sunday.
Larry and Karen Denenberg, of Chestnut Hill, were surprised to find the museum closed for the day. The two had hoped to see the Sara Berman’s Closet exhibit.
“It’s an absolutely beautiful day so we aren’t that disappointed,” Larry Denenberg said. They planned to head on Rittenhouse Square, he said.
A Peco crew was dispatched to the area around 10 p.m. Friday after reports of a small number of power outages, McFadden said.
“We had crews on site troubleshooting an issue with underground cables,” she said. The fire was reported about 1 a.m. There were no injuries to the crew, she said.
Flames were seen spouting from the manhole as Philadelphia Fire Department crews arrived on scene.
By early Saturday afternoon, crews still not know the cause of the fire, McFadden said.
“We are still waiting for all the smoldering to stop to fully assess the site,” she said.
“FOX 29 is currently off the air. We are working to restore our signal as soon as possible,” the station tweeted about 11:30 a.m.