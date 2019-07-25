Shelton’s droll little comedy stars stand-up comedian and podcast pioneer Marc Maron as Mel, a pawn shop owner in Birmingham, Ala. His customers include two women (Michaela Watkins and Jillian Bell) who’ve inherited a Civil War relic with a backstory suited to the conspiratorial internet age: It’s said to be a sword given by a surrendering Union general to his victorious Confederate counterpart, and is actually proof that the South won the war, a development obscured by the greatest cover-up since … the efforts to disguise the fact that the Bush administration brought down the World Trade Center, Hillary Clinton eats children in the back room of a D.C. pizza shop, the moon landing was fake, the earth is flat, and so forth.