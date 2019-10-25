Rizzo had multiple drinks in Camden County on Nov. 25 before he got into his car with Madelynn and her 8-year-old sister, Coffina said. Around 6 p.m., he drove in and out of traffic on northbound Interstate 295 and hit a car. His Ford Focus slid off the road into the right shoulder, authorities said, and Madelynn was thrown from the car into a wooded area. Her sister stayed in the car but was injured, Coffina said.