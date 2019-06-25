MARGATE — Pachyderm paranoia is rampant. Elephant negotiations have been protracted.
There’s talk of a hotel, even fears that there’s a move to send Lucy, the beloved, large wooden elephant, packing from its home overlooking the Decatur Avenue beach, where its giant backside charmingly moons motorists on Atlantic Avenue.
But with a decades-long lease with the Save Lucy Committee set to expire in December, Margate commissioners and representatives of the committee cobbled together a tentative 20-year-deal with the committee to keep operating and keep all proceeds from the National Historic Monument, which sits on city land.
The Lucy board is set to vote on the lease July 14, but some on the board are expressing concern about the terms, according to sources. Margate commissioners are then scheduled to vote on it at their July 18th meeting.
One issue is who actually owns Lucy. The 20-year-lease declares Margate the official owner of the elephant — the Save Lucy Committee has disputed that in the past and claimed the elephant as its own — and would allow the city to select five of the 15 members of the board that oversees operations.
That increased control has set off speculation that the city has more on its mind than preserving the status quo. “Stealing Lucy” blared the unsubtle Downbeach Buzz website this week.
But city officials say that’s not the case.
“There’s no plan to move the elephant so a hotel can be built in its place,” said solicitor John Scott Abbott. "Where we gonna move this elephant?"
The owner of Ventura’s Greenhouse next to Lucy has previously expressed an interest in replacing his restaurant with a boutique hotel, a plan that went dormant after an outcry when the city said it would consider a proposed hotel zoning overlay on beachfront land that included the city land where Lucy has stood since 1970.
(Before 1970, the 65-foot-high wooden structure built in 1881 was two blocks down the road.)
Abbott says there’s been no recent application for a hotel (Margate currently has no hotels or motels). In any case, Ventura’s plan would not involve moving Lucy. The roadside oddity, which once briefly operated as a hotel, now hosts popular tours through its wooden interior and up to its howdah with an ocean view.
In addition, said Commissioner John Amodeo, the added control the city gets in the new lease is not a pretext for trying to oust executive director Rich Helfant, who has overseen Lucy through many a landmark birthday celebration, lightning strike, hurricane, gay wedding and multiple pedicures.
“Lucy is owned by the city of Margate,” Amodeo said. "It’s situated on property of the city of Margate. We’re very proud the job the Save Lucy Committee does in keeping it up and running as a valued historic monument.
“We’re very proud of Lucy,” Amodeo added. “There’s never been any discussion about not engaging with the Lucy committee.”
Attorney Bill Subin, a member of the Save Lucy Board of Trustees, appeared at the Margate Commissioners meeting last week with a draft of a lease that he said had been negotiated by representatives of both sides. The commissioners voted to tentatively approve the lease, which allows the Save Lucy board to vote at their workshop meeting on July 14, four days before Lucy celebrates its 138th birthday.
“I think we’re very close to an agreement on a long-term lease with the Save Lucy committee and the city of Margate,” Subin said at the meeting. “I am quite hopeful for final approval.”
Others, though, said the issue of control over Lucy had the potential to doom the lease at the July 14 vote. “The city really wants control of Lucy,” said one source close to the protracted Lucy drama. “The board has a lot of issues with the terms.”
Helfant, in an interview Monday, said the draft of the lease represented about six years of on- and off-again discussions to extend the 50-year, $1 annual lease. (In September, both sides were accusing the other of not coming to the table. “Tell Lucy to call me,” Mayor Mike Becker said.)
He said regardless of whether the board voted to approve the lease, “We’re not going to be locked out January 1.”
Abbott said the lease requires the city and the Save Lucy Committee to negotiate extensions every five years, so that the lease is always 20 years, which aids in securing grants.
“The city wants to have some say as to who sits on the board and the management of the elephant,” Abbott said. "Up to now, it’s been non-existent. The city’s had virtually no say.
“There’s no nefarious purpose here,” he said. “There’s no underhanded stuff. I know it’s Margate. People like to stir the pot.”
He said there was no move to oust Helfant, who is also president of the Greater Atlantic City LGBT Alliance and has promoted Lucy at times as a gender-fluid gay icon and flies the rainbow flag (Lucy is anatomically a male elephant).
“There’s no plot to oust Helfant,” said Abbott. “I believe the prevailing attitude is he does a pretty good job. There’s no question he puts his heart and soul in it.”