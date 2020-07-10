This follow-up to 2018′s heavily Lemonade-indebted The Kids Are Alright is a departure to no place in particular — but making a high-profile R&B album in 2020 with no conceptual arc is its own distinction. The sisters are 20 and 22 now, and for once in pop, titles like “Do It” and “Tipsy” come as a natural progression rather than a defiant rebuke of their teenage fame.