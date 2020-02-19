The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) announced it will sponsor a conference in early April focusing on marijuana advocacy and social justice.
The weekend-long event — scheduled for April 4 & 5 in West Philadelphia — “will educate industry experts, government officials, journalists, community leaders and entrepreneurs to reverse stigmatization and misinformation on cannabis, which has plagued communities of color for generations.”
Confirmed speakers include several marijuana advocates who are current and former journalists.
Organizer Tauhid Chappell is a marijuana patient who works as a social media editor at The Inquirer and as a budtender at a Philadelphia cannabis dispensary. Chappell also serves as executive board member of PABJ.
Another speaker, Mona Zhang writes about states cannabis policy for Politico. Ricardo Baca formerly edited the Cannabist at the Denver Post and now runs a marijuana public relations company called Grasslands. Jason Ortiz, who advocated for marijuana legalization in Connecticut, is president of the Minority Cannabis Business Association. Aja Atwood is founder of Trella Technologies, a company that makes hardware and shelving for marijuana growers.
The CannAtlantic Conference starts at 9 a.m. April 4 at Quorum at the Science Center at 3675 Market Street, Philadelphia. Admission is $60. For more information visit cannatlantic.co