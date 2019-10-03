Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against Mark D’Amico, a New Jersey man accused of being the mastermind of a $400,000 GoFundMe scam that relied on a fake Good Samaritan story to raise money for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr.
D’Amico, 40, formerly of Bordentown, Burlington County, is charged by criminal complaint with one count each of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.
D’Amico was expected to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams in federal court in Camden for his initial appearance on the federal charges.
His attorney, Mark Davis, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.
In March, D’Amico’s former girlfriend Katelyn McClure and Bobbitt had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, respectively, in connection with the same scheme, federal prosecutors said.
The three also faced state charges in connection with the GoFundMe scheme.
D’Amico in May pleaded not guilty to state charges of theft, conspiracy, and related crimes in Superior Court in Mount Holly. He next faces a hearing there Nov. 22 for a judge to hear arguments on a motion brought by his attorney to have the state charges dismissed.
In April, McClure, 29, also of Burlington County, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Mount Holly to conspiracy. She has agreed to testify against D’Amico in state court. She has not yet been sentenced and is not in custody. As part of her agreement, she could be sentenced to a potential four-year state prison term.
She admitted that she and D’Amico had befriended Bobbitt outside a Philadelphia casino in 2017 and made up a story that Bobbitt had offered her his last $20 when she ran out of gas off I-95 in Philadelphia.
Earlier in April, Bobbitt, 36, was sentenced to five years on special probation by a Superior Court judge and ordered to enroll in a long-term, live-in drug rehabilitation program after admitting to his role in the scam. He had pleaded guilty in March to a charge of conspiracy to commit theft by deception.
McClure and Bobbitt both still face sentencing in federal court.
This story is developing and will be updated.