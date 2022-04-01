Mark D’Amico, one of the three people involved in a fraudulent GoFundMe campaign that raised $400,000 with a false, feel-good story about repaying a homeless veteran’s act of kindness, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on Friday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman ordered D’Amico, 42, formerly of Bordentown, to serve that term, followed by three years’ probation.

D’Amico pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy last November. His two coconspirators — former girlfriend Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt Jr. — pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, respectively, in connection with the same scheme. Both are awaiting sentencing.

D’Amico’s attorney, Mark Davis, had requested leniency and told the judge D’Amico had reformed.

In a statement he read before Hillman announced his decision, D’Amico said he was a changed man, devoted to his family.

”The person that did the things that led us here no longer exists,” D’Amico said.

The nearly half million-dollar scam started with a heart-warming story concocted by the trio. In what quickly became a viral tale that drew international attention, D’Amico and McClure claimed that Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 when she ran out of gas off an exit on I-95 in Philadelphia one fall night in 2017. Bobbitt, a homeless former Marine, was lifted up as a modern-day good Samaritan who gave the last of his cash to help someone in need.

A photo of McClure and Bobbitt in front of the Girard Avenue exit of I-95 with the title “Paying It Forward” was posted and spread like wildfire on social media. The couple created a GoFundMe page with the purported intent of helping Bobbitt get back on his feet and pay his generosity forward. The fundraiser took off, quickly surpassing its initial $10,000 goal.

Text messages later revealed that McClure and D’Amico actually met Bobbitt near the SugarHouse Casino and the three discussed helping Bobbit. The couple decided to create the GoFundMe and set the initial goal of $10,000. The story of Bobbitt coming to McClure’s rescue that chilly, fall night was invented to garner sympathy and draw more donations.

The three appeared on national television, their popularity riding a wave of praise as their story was touted as an example of true altruism. There was even talk of a book and movie deal.

Ultimately, 14,000 donors from all over the world gave $400,000 to help Bobbitt get off the streets.

In order to keep donors contributing, the couple periodically posted updates on the GoFundMe, lying that Bobbitt had full control over how the money was spent, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger wrote in a March 11 sentencing memo.

But in reality, prosecutors said, the couple began spending much of the money on vacations, a car and luxury goods while Bobbitt’s access to the funds was restricted. The three clashed and the $400,000 ruse fell apart.

Initially, the couple used some of the funds to purchase items for Bobbitt, including a camper. For a time, Bobbitt lived in the camper on property McClure’s family owns in Florence, Burlington County. The couple also gave Bobbitt around $25,000, some of authorities said he spent on drugs.

D’Amico and McClure spent the rest of the donated money on vacations to Disneyland, Disney World, and Las Vegas. They went on a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, took gambling trips and purchased a BMW and designer handbags among other things, authorities said.

Upset that he wasn’t getting his fair share, Bobbitt accused the couple of squandering the GoFundMe donations. By 2018, Bobbitt was once again homeless. Pro bono lawyers for him went to court to get an accounting of the money.

A lawyer for McClure and D’Amico admitted the money was gone.

Text messages between McClure and D’Amico chronicled the unraveling of the scheme as McClure panicked that they would be found out and D’Amico told lie after lie to keep it afloat.

“I don’t trust you with any money at all whatsoever and this all needs to be accounted for. Like I’m really freaking out right-now, just being honest,” McClure texted D’Amico.

All of the money raised was gone by March 2018, just months after the GoFundMe was created, prosecutors said.

In his sentencing memo, Sellinger summed it up with these words: “D’Amico began the scheme with lies, furthered it with lies, and ended it with lies.”