The long-time pastor of Holy Ghost Headquarters Revival Center in North Philadelphia sexually abused three people, including a former parishioner, when they were minors, according to prosecutors in Montgomery County.

Mark Hatcher, 59, of North Philadelphia, was charged Wednesday with rape, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and related offenses. Hatcher remained in custody: Prosecutors successfully lobbied a magisterial district judge in Blue Bell to deny him bail, calling him a “danger to the community,” according to court records.

There was no indication Hatcher had hired an attorney. Staff members at the church, located inside The Met on North Broad Street, did not return a request for comment.

The allegations against Hatcher — who has overseen Holy Ghost for decades, succeeding his father in that role — date back to 2000, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his arrest.

In January, two of Hatcher’s relatives told police in Whitpain Township that he sexually abused them at a house he owns in Blue Bell, the affidavit said. One of the victims told police Hatcher molested her in 2000 when she was 15, while another said Hatcher sexually assaulted him at least five times, beginning in 2007 when he was 6 years old.

The third victim reported Hatcher to Philadelphia police in November 2008, after she said he raped her inside a home in Brewerytown. Hatcher was not charged at the time, and it was not immediately clear why.

The third victim was 13 in 2006 when she went to dinner with Hatcher, her pastor at Holy Ghost, and he stopped to check on a house being renovated at 28th and Oxford Streets, according to the affidavit. They walked into the house, the affidavit said, and the girl sat on an old mattress while Hatcher examined a light switch. Hatcher then walked over, pinned her down, and raped her, covering her mouth as she tried to scream for help.

Holy Ghost, a Pentecostal church with a few hundred members, has long worshipped inside The Met. In 2012, its leaders sold a 50% stake in the property to developer Eric Blumenthal for $1, a share in rental profits, and the right to continue worshiping there.

That deal opened the way for a $56 million makeover of the old Metropolitan Opera House, built in 1908 by theater impresario Oscar Hammerstein I, into a major concert venue and a hub of development on North Broad Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.