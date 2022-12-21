Camden’s public school students and teachers must wear masks for two weeks when they return from the holiday break, Superintendent Katrina McCombs announced Wednesday.

A growing number of school systems, including Philadelphia, are reinstating mask mandates amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. School officials are hoping to help prevent a surge after social gatherings and increased exposure during the recess.

In a letter sent to parents, McCombs said anyone entering the district’s schools from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13 must wear a mask. In addition to increased COVID cases, the state has reported an uptick in flu and other respiratory illness, she said.

“Therefore, in an effort to be proactive and remain vigilant, all schools and offices will operate under a short mask mandate upon reopening,” McCombs wrote. Thursday is a half-day dismissal for all students.

The district had made masks optional for the 2022-2023 school year.

Camden, which enrolls about 5,800 students, was among the last districts in the region to fully reopen after the pandemic. Its mask requirement wasn’t lifted until this fall.