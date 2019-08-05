Since 2014, the U.S. has seen a total of 1,927 mass shootings in which four or more people were killed or injured (excluding the perpetrator), according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Pennsylvania, which is cited as having lax gun-control laws, ranks 16th in total fatalities for its population size. New Jersey, which has among the nation’s strictest gun-safety laws, ranks right just behind at 17th.
Nevada is highest because of the 2017 Las Vegas mass slaying by a gunman who killed 58 and wounded 422.