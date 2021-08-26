Several dozen teachers at Masterman School are working outside their building Thursday, refusing to step foot inside over concerns about asbestos.

The teachers, who had been undergoing online professional development and holding group meetings about school procedures, were confronted at about 9:30 a.m. by Evelyn Nuñez. The Philadelphia School District’s chief of schools directed the staffers to go back inside the building.

“The building is safe for you to work from inside,” said Nuñez, adding that Masterman staff would receive an email with more information about environmental conditions at the school.

Nuñez said the teachers would receive an unauthorized absence if they did not make their way inside.

“We want answers,” said Ethan Tannen, a Masterman math teachers. No teacher who had been working outside followed Nuñez inside; at mid-morning, the Spring Garden Street elite magnet school’s front courtyard was still full of folding tables, beach chairs and sun shades with teachers working.

“We will gladly go back inside when we get real answers,” said Terrance Tolbert, another math teacher. Children are scheduled to start school on Tuesday.

Marjorie Neff, the school’s interim principal, followed up with an email to teachers, saying “it is expected that all staff members immediately report inside the building. This is a professional development day and, as such, all staff are required to participate in professional development today.”

Masterman parents, some of whom were on site Thursday to support the teachers, have been asking the district for documents and answers about asbestos at the school for years — since they learned of asbestos in a storage closet often used by the parents’ group — and said they have encountered resistance at nearly every turn.

The school has about 60 areas of damaged asbestos, with imminent hazards identified in the art room and in a second-floor bathroom, as well as damaged material and dust above drop ceilings, district documents and federal asbestos inspection reports show. The district had said that hundreds of feet of that damaged asbestos would be removed, but it has not been, according to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Nuñez, speaking to the teachers gathered in front of the schol, said the PFT “are not supporting you from working outside,” but union chief Jerry Jordan, in a statement, said it was “entirely inappropriate for Dr. Nuñez to speak on behalf of the PFT.”

Jordan said he has let district leaders know “that while this is not a PFT-organized action, we share the Masterman community’s concerns that we do not have the information needed to accurately verify the safety of the building. We have repeatedly asked for specific documents and have been stonewalled every step of the way. Our goal has always been ensuring the safety of builings for staff and students alike.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.