The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dropped charges against an 18-year-old Mastery Charter student who had been accused of fatally shooting his twin brother earlier this month in an Overbrook apartment.
Charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, unsworn falsification to authorities, and obstructing justice were dropped against Fayaadh Gillard before Municipal Court Judge Thomas Gehret. A scheduled preliminary hearing for Gillard — who had been free on bail — was canceled.
Police have said that on Dec. 1, Gillard fatally shot his twin brother, Suhail, in the chest in an apartment in the 1100 block of North 63rd Street. Officers were called to the apartment at 5:23 p.m., then took Suhail Gillard to Lankenau Medical Center, where he died that night.
KYW1060 Newsradio reported that a city prosecutor told the judge Wednesday that after a lengthy investigation, the DA’s Office was withdrawing charges because it determined the shooting was a tragic accident.
The twins were seniors and football players at the Mastery Charter School Lenfest Campus at 35 S. Fourth St. in Old City, where Suhail Gillard was described by fellow students as a star football player.
A court source previously had told The Inquirer that the boys’ father was showing them how to handle a gun at the time of the shooting.
Police have said the brothers lived on the 1100 block of Harrison Street in Frankford.
In an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon, Mastery Charter Schools offered public support to Fayaadh and his family.
“Having the charges dropped relieves a tremendous burden for the family,” the statement said. “The tragic reality, however, is that regardless of the court decision, Fayaadh is grieving in a way that is beyond comprehension. We will continue to support him and his family through this difficult time.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.