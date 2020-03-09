Burkavage also cited a 2016 incident in Delaware County in which Oropeza was charged with disorderly conduct after he shoved a man outside a bar on MacDade Boulevard. Burkavage said the man suffered facial injuries. Oropeza also was arrested on drug charges after police found “six small baggies of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine,” Burkavage said. Oropeza completed a diversionary program as a result of the charges.