Matisse Thybulle’s mural tag defaced on Garage Fishtown

Well, that didn’t last long.

Following his trade to the Portland Trail Blazers last week, former Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle tagged a mural of himself on the side of Garage Fishtown. Now, Thybulle’s tag, which included his signature and a thank you to Philly, has been defaced.

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” Garage Fishtown owner Jason Evenchik said in a text message.

Instead of Thybulle’s message, there is now a runny blob of white paint. And Thybulle’s last name, which was featured on his jersey in the mural, is covered over, too.

The mural, Evenchik said, was defaced sometime over the weekend. It happened as the Garage Fishtown team continues to debate what to do with the mural in the wake of the Thybulle trade.

Thybulle added his signature and message to the city sometime after the bar closed last Thursday, and posted a video of the act to his Instagram account. At the time, the Garage crew had just begun deliberating on a replacement mural, but hadn’t settled on an idea for a new one. But with Thybulle’s signature now hidden under a splotch of white paint, options are a little more limited.

“There goes the plan of trying to fill the wall with autographs over the years to come,” Evenchik said.

No decision has yet been made about what will replace the Thybulle mural.