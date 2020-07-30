Philadelphia firefighters struggled with cold weather, deteriorating building conditions, and excessive clutter while battling a 2018 rowhouse fire and building collapse in North Philadelphia that killed a resident of the house and a fire lieutenant, according to reports released Thursday.
Resident Delgera Lane and Fire Lt. Matthew LeTourneau died in the fire and subsequent building collapse on North Colorado Street. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Philadelphia Fire Department both released findings on the fire Thursday, two and a half years after their deaths.
In response to the after-action reports, the Philadelphia Fire Department will work to improve incident command and communication, knowledge of building construction, and tactics during extreme weather, Commissioner Adam K. Thiel said Thursday. Those efforts will include new training courses and new command vehicles with special features.
“This was a heartbreaking day for the City, for this department, and for all of Matt’s family, friends and colleagues,” Thiel said in a news release. “It’s difficult to relive the incident through these reports, but understanding how and why this happened will help prevent another tragedy.”
LeTourneau, a 42-year-old lieutenant and 11-year veteran of the department, was killed after the building collapsed and he was pinned down by joists from the second floor, unable to escape.
The report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that firefighters responding to the fire that January day faced limited street access due to snow, parked cars, and the narrow road, as well as inoperable hydrants. Extreme cold weather also impacted the response, as did excessive clutter inside the rowhouse and deteriorating building conditions.
The report recommended that the Philadelphia Fire Department increase response capabilities during extreme weather, consider defensive rather than offensive tactics when a water supply is not available or is lost, and make sure that firefighters are trained to understand the impact of building age and construction.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the report.
Thiel said he had discussed the report with LeTourneau’s family and will hold virtual town halls with fire department members.
The LeTourneau family said in a statement released by the fire department that they grateful that the report provided more information “on that fateful day in January.”
“We know that nothing can change what happened that day. Matt will always be a hero for his sacrifice and service to the City of Philadelphia and, more importantly, to the Philadelphia Fire Department, a profession he dreamed of even as a child,” their statement said. “He gave his life doing what he loved, and if only we can be so blessed.”