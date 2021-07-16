A 47-year-old police officer in Bucks County initially charged in May with 10 counts of possessing child pornography now faces 1,700 felony charges after authorities allegedly found more images and videos, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Friday.

Matthew Reiss, of Upper Hanover Township, has been on unpaid administrative leave from the Hilltown Township Police Department since originally being arrested.

Nicholas Reifsnyder, the attorney representing Reiss, declined to comment Friday evening.

Reiss was arraigned Thursday on the new charges and was released after posting $10,000 unsecured bail. Prosecutors had asked for the bail to be set at $100,000 cash, Steele said. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.

Detectives in Montgomery County were led to Reiss in April through an anonymous tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said in May.

The images and video that are the basis for the additional charges allegedly show children from infancy to prepubescent being sexually abused, according to the new affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday.