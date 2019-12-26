A young man who grew up in Upper Dublin Township died after a skiing accident this week at a Lehigh Valley resort, officials said.
Matthew Rosenstein, 23, of Arlington, Va., struck snow-blowing equipment while skiing at the Bear Creek Mountain Resort at about 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Lehigh County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 3:13 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
The cause of death was blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. It ruled the death accidental.
Gary Klein, a spokesperson for the resort, said Thursday that the incident was still under investigation.
“Bear Creek Mountain Resort would like to respect the request of the family of keeping this matter private,” Klein said in a statement.
In a previous statement to the Lehigh Valley TV station WFMZ, Bear Creek Mountain Resort said its ski patrol had responded to a report of an injured skiier and found Rosenstein “alert and responsive."
“He did have a helmet, but was not wearing it at the time,” the resort said. "Patrol tobogganed the individual to our patrol room while simultaneously calling for [an] ambulance and he was immediately transported via advanced life support to Lehigh Valley Hospital.”
A funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks, 6410 N. Broad St., Philadelphia.