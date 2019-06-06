A: Quality sleep is one of the most important things we can do for a healthier lifestyle and to feel our best. Most of us don’t get nearly enough rest, so it’s critical to make the most of what sleep we do get with the best bedroom environment we can provide for ourselves. Studies suggest that most people sleeping in a cooler room generally get better sleep. The recommendations are for setting the thermostat around 62 or 63 degrees (Fahrenheit) during winter, and below 75 in summer. But if this isn’t working for either of you (not to mention your summertime energy bill), it’s time to seriously rethink your sleep temperature strategies.