Q: Jennifer please, please help us! My husband and I are arguing so much about the temperature in our bedroom. I sleep cold, even in the summer, and he sleeps so hot, throwing the covers off and lowering the air conditioner temperature in our room into the 60s. I am so dreading summer. What can we do besides me getting out my thickest sleeping bag, or us sleeping in separate rooms?
A: Quality sleep is one of the most important things we can do for a healthier lifestyle and to feel our best. Most of us don’t get nearly enough rest, so it’s critical to make the most of what sleep we do get with the best bedroom environment we can provide for ourselves. Studies suggest that most people sleeping in a cooler room generally get better sleep. The recommendations are for setting the thermostat around 62 or 63 degrees (Fahrenheit) during winter, and below 75 in summer. But if this isn’t working for either of you (not to mention your summertime energy bill), it’s time to seriously rethink your sleep temperature strategies.
Sharing a bed (or even a room) doesn’t mean you have to share the same covers. Use a light blanket, summer-weight duvet or even just a sheet year round, and you, the cold sleeper, can add warmth with thicker pajamas and extra blankets more attractive than a sleeping bag. A soft, warm throw blanket or single twin size comforter is smaller than a queen or king-sized one, and covers just one person nicely. In winter, you can both choose the thickness you prefer. Separate bedrooms, if you have the space and as a last resort, might be the best solution especially if one or both of you snore or have very different sleep schedules.
For your husband or anyone else who sleeps warm, cooling options include sleeping with very little clothing, wearing moisture-wicking sleepwear, or using microfiber sheets. To reduce the temperature in a hot room any time of year, consider using a mist humidifier. The hotter a room, the drier the air gets. Also, there are several mattress pads and cooling blankets out there now that can help regulate both partners’ body temperature. Mattresses made with foam may provide a warmer sleeping experience than other mattresses. A mattress that is more breathable with increased airflow can help both of you sleep better.
Good luck with this! For more sleep tips and to see my own Eternal Mattress line, visit my website at www.jenniferadams.com.
Have a design dilemma? Jennifer Adams is an award-winning designer, TV personality and author of the books “Love Coming Home: Transform Your Environment. Transform Your Life.” and “How High Can You Soar – 8 Powers to Lift You to Your Full Potential.” Send your questions to AskJennifer@JenniferAdams.com.