Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, 74, died at his home near Pittsburgh, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts said in a statement Saturday morning.

“This is a tremendous loss for the Court and all of Pennsylvania,” Justice Debra Todd said in a statement.

Todd, as the jurist with the longest continuous service on the court, now becomes its chief justice.

“Chief Justice Baer was an influential and intellectual jurist whose unwavering focus was on administering fair and balanced justice,” Todd said. “He was a tireless champion for children, devoted to protecting and providing for our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.”

Justice Baer previously had served as a family court judge in Allegheny County prior to his election to the state Supreme Court in 2003. He had served as chief justice since 2021.

Justice Baer was deputy attorney general in Pennsylvania from 1975 to 1980, according to his bio on the Supreme Court’s website.

