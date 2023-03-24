Parents arrested after police find a naked 6-year-old child locked in a dog cage in a Mayfair home

The parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found naked and locked in a dog cage in a house in Mayfair on Thursday have been charged with child endangerment, police said Friday.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both of the 4200 block of Glenview Street, also face charges of recklessly endangering a person, police said.

The two were arrested after police were called to the 4200 block of Glenview Street and found two girls, 4 and 5 — the boy’s sisters — wandering outside the home in the rain, partially undressed, shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Inside the home, police found the boy locked inside the cage, which was secured with a zip tie.

Officers took all three children to St. Christopher’s Hospital to be evaluated, police said.

An older woman in a wheelchair was also at the home, police said, along with a male relative with a possible mental disability.

The Inquirer is not identifying the parents to protect the privacy of the children.