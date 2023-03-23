Naked 6-year-old boy found kept in locked dog cage in Mayfair home, police say

Police are investigating the discovery of a naked 6-year-old boy found in a locked dog cage inside a home in the city’s Mayfair section Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 4200 block of Glenview Street just after 1 p.m. and encountered two girls, ages 4 and 5, partially undressed outside the home while it was raining.

Inside the home, the officers found the boy inside the locked dog cage, police said. There was also an older woman in a wheelchair in the home, as well as a man who is a family member with a possible mental disability.

At some point, the officers encountered the mother of at least one of the children and she was taken to the Special Victims Unit to be questioned, police said.

The children, who appeared to be uninjured, were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.