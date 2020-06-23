Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has launched a political action committee to raise money for progressive candidates across Pennsylvania, rekindling speculation that he may run for governor in 2022.
“I’ve formed a new political action committee called Kenney PAC — which will help progressive candidates in the upcoming legislative races in Pennsylvania defeat extremist pro-Trump Republicans who are inspired and driven by the hatred and division emanating from the current occupant of the White House,” Kenney wrote in an email to supporters.
Kenney, who is not well known outside Philadelphia, would need to increase his visibility in other parts of the state to run a successful gubernatorial campaign. Backing and potentially campaigning with Democratic legislative candidates in the 2020 election cycle could help him improve his stature outside the city.
Micah Mahjoubian, a staffer for state Sen. Sharif Street (D., Phila.), on Tuesday afternoon posted the email on Facebook and commented, “So, about those rumors that Mayor Kenney is running for Governor...”
Kenney campaign spokesperson Marty O’Rourke confirmed that Kenney has launched the new PAC. Asked what Kenney’s current thinking is on a gubernatorial run, O’Rourke said, “The Mayor is focused on addressing critical issues confronting the city, while also helping to bring about necessary long-term change in Harrisburg.”
Kenney has spoken with confidantes about the potential of a 2022 run to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, who is in his second and final term, The Inquirer reported in October. That news was met with skepticism from many in city politics who doubted he would pull the trigger on a statewide campaign.
A gubernatorial campaign would likely pit Kenney against Attorney General Josh Shapiro and possibly others in the Democratic primary. Kenney’s strategy would likely be to run the left of the more moderate Shapiro by capitalizing his backing from organized labor and the growing progressive movement.
It’s unclear how the Kenney administration’s handling of recent crises could affect his chances at higher office.
Kenney was panned for encouraging Philadelphians to dine out as the coronavirus took root in Philadelphia, but quickly became an adamant supporter of strict measures shutting down businesses to control the spread of the virus.
And while Kenney has backed supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and supported reforms, the Philadelphia Police Department has been criticized for a lack of preparation for the demonstrations. Kenney also is opposed to decreasing the size of the police force, a demand of many protesters.
This is a developing story and will be updated.