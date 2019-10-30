“While the mayor is flattered that people are urging him to run for governor, he is focused on running the city and getting re-elected next Tuesday," Kenney spokesperson Marty O’Rourke said in a statement. "If successful in Tuesday’s election, he will continue his fight to eradicate poverty while instituting serious criminal justice reforms, confronting the opioid crisis, and improving the quality of our children’s education — and will — as time permits — do all he can to defeat Donald Trump and help elect Elizabeth Warren president of the United States.”