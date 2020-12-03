A Roman Catholic priest and close confidant to members of the royal family of Monaco was federally charged Wednesday in Philadelphia with child pornography offenses.
Prosecutors say the Rev. William McCandless — a member of the Wilmington, Del.-based religious order Oblates de St. Francis De Sales — amassed a trove of thousands of illicit images of children, including some involving torture.
He had up until 2017 served as the vicar of St. Charles Parish in Monte Carlo, one of the few English-speaking parishes in the tiny nation on the French Riviera. In that role, he struck up a close personal relationship with Princess Charlene, wife of the country’s royal sovereign Prince Albert II.
Known as “Father Bill” in the country’s tabloid press, McCandless was eventually appointed her royal adviser and served on the board of the princess’ charitable foundation. He was reportedly among those at her bedside when she gave birth to twins in 2014 and later presided over their baptism along with the Bernard Barsi, the then-archbishop of Monaco.
Details of the case filed against him Wednesday in federal court were sparse. They made no mention of his prior royal connections and only outlined the specific charges against him.
During a court hearing Wednesday before U.S Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkins, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Stephan said McCandless, 56, of Wilmington, amassed his collection of pornographic images while serving in Monte Carlo.
“Once Monaco discovered that he had amassed this collection of thousands of images of child pornography including torture of very young children,” she said, “he conducted internet searches for things like how to get “off the grid,” how to “disappear” and how to erase items from “the cloud.”
McCandless entered a not guilty plea to charges including possession and transportation of child pornography. His attorney, John Waldron, said that despite knowing about the investigation for more than three years, his client had made no effort to evade the likely charges.
“He was aware of it,” Waldron said. “He didn’t try to flee. He didn’t try to go anywhere.”
A spokesperson for his order did not immediately return requests for comment.
But the charges unsealed Wednesday were not the first time McCandless had been accused of misconduct. In fact, his overseas assignment in 2010 was announced the same summer the clergy sex abuse watchdog group Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests called for his suspension, saying his name had surfaced in an ongoing clergy abuse lawsuit.
According to the organization, a sex abuse victim said in a sworn deposition filed in Delaware courts that McCandless had once admitted to him that he abused a 14-year-old French boy attending a church camp.
Details of that deposition could not be immediately confirmed on Wednesday.
At the time, McCandless had been assigned to the Salesianum School, a Catholic private high school in Wilmington. He had also previously served for seven years as a chaplain at North Catholic High School in Philadelphia.
News of the past accusation broke in the Monegasquan press in 2016. Shortly after, McCandless was ordered back to the United States.
In fact, Stephan said in court Wednesday, “whenever an accusation has surfaced against him, he has been moved in assignments by the Oblates.”
Online records from the religious order since then have shown him involved in various education work for the Oblates, including a stint at DeSales University and as the coordinator of the North American Salesian Network, an organization of lay and religious groups devoted to spreading the order’s teachings.
He currently holds the titles of provincial archivist and general coordinator for Salesian Education, according to the Oblates’ website.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.