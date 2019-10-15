“I think we’re really all in this together. The mostly men who do this, I don’t think that vilifying them and casting them out forever is the solution. These people, chances are, they have families and they have children, and if there can be some sort of a path to becoming a better person after you’ve suffered the financial and career consequences, that society benefits from all of that — that once you’ve made amends and have truly understood and have an extreme desire to do better, that second chances, with oversight, benefits everybody.”