A medical helicopter has crashed in a residential neighborhood in Drexel Hill, reports show.

The medevac helicopter went down just after 1 p.m., crashing into the street at Bloomfield Avenue and Burmont Road, before skidding into the side of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, according to photo and video from the scene.

The status of passengers remains unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.