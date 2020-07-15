The brazen Monday night slaying of Meechie Hoe, a Philadelphia-born sketch comedian who had built a following with irreverent social media videos depicting him working numerous jobs, remained unsolved Wednesday.
A gunman fired at least eight bullets at the comedian as he sat in the passenger seat of a car stopped at a traffic light in the city’s Olney section Monday night. Philadelphia police said Hoe was shot in the arm and chest and was pronounced dead after being transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center. The driver of the car survived the attack with a minor injury to his arm, police said.
The entertainer’s name was Demetrius Green and he lived in the 1600 block of West Wyoming Avenue, police said. He was gunned down just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of North Fifth Street.
No arrest had been made as of Wednesday morning, a Police Department spokesperson said.
In an interview last week, the 25-year-old from Nicetown told an interviewer: “I’m chilling, man. I’m blessed. I’m alive.”
On Twitter, a woman using the name @Tykeez posted: “To y’all Meechie was Mr. 1000 jobs but to us he was family!”
In a second post she said: “Up at 4:30 drinking wine because haters wanted to take my uncle that just wanted to make people laugh and really do his acting thing. Philly so ruthless.”
Philly-born rap star Meek Mill was among fellow entertainers and fans who took to social media to mourn his slaying.
“They killed Meechie hoe that’s Brazy!” the rapper said in a post.
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer for the Philadelphia-based Roots band Tweeted: “....damn. rip meechie.”
In the Friday interview with Philly First 48 on YouTube, the comedian discussed his upcoming ventures and growing up in crime-plagued Nicetown.
“That s— rough, man. You can be here one day and gone tomorrow. Nicetown, that’s a rough joint. It ain’t nice where Nicetown is,” he said.
The entertainer’s slaying is part of an upward trend in homicides this year. As of last midnight, Philadelphia’s homicide rate was 26% higher compared with the same date last year, according to the Police Department.
There have been 222 slayings this year, with the comedian being the 221st victim. There were 176 people slain through July 14 last year, according to the department’s data.